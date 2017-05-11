Cops find meth in improperly-registered car - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cops find meth in improperly-registered car

A man is under arrest after he was caught with the drug ice and after police discovered the license plate on the car he was driving was registered to another car. Ginno Libyan, 25, is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and fraudulent vehicle identification.

According to court documents, a police officer patrolling the Maite area early Wednesday morning spotted the suspect’s car pull into the back of a residence. The officer knew the owner’s of the home, and ran a check on the license plate of the car. The driver was then contacted and put into the back of the cop car.

When he asked the officer to get his cell phone in his car, the officer then found a small bag and two small straws with crystal meth that fell out of a hat that was on the seat. The suspect also told the officer that he had removed the license plate from his other car and put it on the one he had been driving that morning.

He told police he owned the hat found in the car, but denied knowledge of the drugs.

