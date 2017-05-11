Gun club alarm leads police to make drug arrest

Two people are under arrest after they were caught with the drug ice. John Gilbert Atalig, 39, and Davevalor Aguon, 38, are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a 3rd degree felony.

Police responded to a alarm that had been activated at the Western Frontier Gun Club in Tumon on Wednesday, court documents state. It’s there they met with a man who was sitting in a parked car. At that point, police searched the car and found a glass pipe and three baggies with suspected crystal meth. Authorities also found a straw sealed with the suspected drug inside. A second suspect later approached the area. Police then searched her purse and found a glass pipe with small plastic baggies filled with meth and pills later confirmed to be ocycodone hydrochloride.

The pair were booked and confined.