Much-needed repairs to Hamburger Road finally underway

It was a long time coming. There are potholes along almost every corner of this road, forcing cars to drive slowly. Repairing hamburger road is expected to cost $441,000.

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed the contract to be awarded to Hawaiian Rock Thursday. For those who traverse the damaged road every day, the relief can't come quickly enough. "I worry about my car, these potholes suck," said Frank Manglona. "Because I work for a towing company, even the tow truck, boom, it slams on the potholes and all that."

Manglona said he drives through the area at least twice daily, adding the dilapidated conditions are worse when it rains. "A lot worse, sometimes cars get stalled out here because the water levels above the door; that's how deep the potholes are. Trust me, I know because I've pulled a lot of people out," he said.

John Halloran also visits clients in the area and said despite the road conditions, the road has heavy traffic. "And there is a section now that's very pot holed and so the cars have to swerve out all the way to the right to get around whatever they can and so, it probably slows down the traffic even more," he said.

"It'll be a great day when they finally pave it."

During the road repair, residents can expect lane shifts and traffic delays. Lieutenant Governor Tenorio said the contractor has roughly 100 days to complete phase one of the project, telling KUAM News, "And then after that it's going to take a few years to be able to get through the entire renovation, which will include the infrastructure, the drainage because we all know how bad that area is."

He added, "This project has always been on our radar, we just never had a chance to get to do it because the rights of way has been an issue. As we speak today still 90 percent of the road is not owned by the government, but we're going to fix that."

He asked for the public's patience while construction is underway.