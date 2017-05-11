Bill forbids paying service fees with borrowed funds

During the recent special session, he cited of a conflict of interest and didn't vote on the governor's tax refund borrowing bill. Today Senator James Espaldon introduced legislation that would make it law that any money borrowed by the local government will not be used to pay any service fees required by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

Instead, Bill 88 would mandate that GEDA be paid from the source of repayment for the bonds and shall not be included in the amount to be borrowed.

Senator Espaldon says rather than doing this every time for each single bond that is issued, he wants to make this stipulation permanent by making this a part of the law pertaining to the issuance GovGuam bonds and other obligations.