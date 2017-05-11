Bill renames GVB building in honor of Bert Unpingco

Legislation has been introduced to name the Guam Visitors Bureau's building in Tumon after the late Norbert "Bert" Unpingco. He was the first ever GM for the agency as known as Mr. Tourism.

He was instrumental in creating the WAVE program which encouraged islands residents to Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically. Unpingco passed away on May 7th. He was 83 years old.

Bill 90 was introduced by Senator James Espaldon.