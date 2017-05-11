Former cop David Manila re-sentenced to 30 years for Blue House brothel

He's already served over four years behind bars, but ex-cop David Manila is back in court for re-sentencing for his role in the Blue House Lounge brothel case. Turns out, his fate hasn't changed much.

Thirty years behind bars with the possibility of parole. That's how much time ex-cop David Manila will spend behind bars for his role in the Blue House brothel case. He stands convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, felonious restraint, compelling prostitution, first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, and official misconduct.

"The court is going to sentence you for a period of 30 years and going to give you credit for time served and this would be with the possibility of parole," announced Judge Anita Sukola. Her final sentence is double what defense attorney Terrence Timblin was asking, considering the credibility of victim, "E.N."

"The sentence cannot go below 15 years. We think that after looking at all the facts and again his relatively minimal involvement, the credibility of E.N. that 15 years is more than enough and people who have done much worse have gotten less than 15 years," Timblin said.

But it's just what prosecutor Jonathan Quan recommended, as he noted, "The citizens of Guam have to be comfortable knowing that the conduct committed by the defendant as a police officer and as a person should not be tolerated. The community has to be assured that our police officers, those sworn to protect us are also bound to comply with the same rules that they are enforcing."

"The people are outraged. The citizens are outraged by the conduct that occurred. All these women, all these girls, were subject to this conduct and E.N. was subject to forcible rape."

Manila declined to provide any testimony in his defense at sentencing. A restitution hearing is set for June 9, although defense noted that both victims already received $250,000.