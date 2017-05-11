Will David Lujan be allowed to represent Mark Smith?

Defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong are back in court...but not in their defense. At issue is whether attorney David Lujan can serve as Smith's legal counsel.

Although parties were set to argue the government's motion to disqualify Lujan due to conflicts of interests, those arguments were postponed until later this month. On Thursday, Lujan noticed the court he had been called before the grand jury who indicted his client back in March. "I was puzzled why I was being called to the grand jury," he said alleging the government had the pretext of disqualifying him as counsel.

Before grand jurors, Lujan was asked about his role as former GHURA legal counsel as well as asked about his tax returns and bank accounts. The court ordered the government provide transcripts from grand jury proceedings and continued arguments to May 17. Lujan is anticipated to take the stand with his co-counsel, LA-based attorney Gregory Nicolaysen who will argue on behalf of defense.

Lujan added, "Mr. Smith wants no one but me to represent him."

Although trial is set for June 6, defense notes they anticipate filing a motion to dismiss.