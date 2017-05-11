Man convicted for killing his girlfriend over burnt rice prepares for second trial

Accused killer Clifford San Nicolas will face a jury again, but not until his new defense counsel can prepare. Attorney John Terlaje appeared alongside San Nicolas on Thursday. Terlaje noted he's yet to receive discovery from his client's former attorneys.

As reported, San Nicolas was convicted of killing his girlfriend after an argument over burnt rice. He appealed his case and won on grounds the trial court failed to poll jurors on whether they were exposed to San Nicolas' criminal history via media reports.

A return date was set for June 22.