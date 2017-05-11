Man convicted for killing his girlfriend over burnt rice prepare - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man convicted for killing his girlfriend over burnt rice prepares for second trial

Posted: Updated:

Accused killer Clifford San Nicolas will face a jury again, but not until his new defense counsel can prepare. Attorney John Terlaje appeared alongside San Nicolas on Thursday. Terlaje noted he's yet to receive discovery from his client's former attorneys.

As reported, San Nicolas was convicted of killing his girlfriend after an argument over burnt rice. He appealed his case and won on grounds the trial court failed to poll jurors on whether they were exposed to San Nicolas' criminal history via media reports.

A return date was set for June 22.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

  • Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>

  • Firefighters ensure schools are ready for kids

    Firefighters ensure schools are ready for kids

    A handful of firefighters and volunteers from Platoon A took the time out to clean and cut grass at Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Santa Rita.

    More >>

    A handful of firefighters and volunteers from Platoon A took the time out to clean and cut grass at Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Santa Rita.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly