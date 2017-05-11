Use of electronic signs may be halted - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Use of electronic signs may be halted

Posted:

It's not exactly authorized by law, but the Guam Land Use Commission has been granting approval of electronic signs for years. During a meeting Thursday afternoon, GLUC legal counsel Nick Toft recommended that the commission put the brakes on further approval, noting the Attorney General's Office's views approving these variances as outside of the commission's authority.

Toft said, "The best long term course of action is legislative action on the underlying statue, I think otherwise we're gonna have agencies butting heads. Chairman John Arroyo replied, "That is exactly what we have been asking for for years, we've also been asking for the AG to provide us with some kind of guidance on this, numerous times and we've never really had anything coming from the AG."

Chairman John Arroyo said he thinks it's unfair to ask companies already operating these signs to take them down, although he supported seeking further assistance from the legislature to resolve the matter.

