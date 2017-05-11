Conference on aging ensures proper care for island elderly - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Conference on aging ensures proper care for island elderly

Posted: Updated:

Here's a story that shows we should always take care of our manamko' - our island's elderly. More than 400 people from the island's senior centers, adult day cares and other areas were given a rather special treat.

They gathered at the Pacific Star hotel in Tumon for the Guam conference on aging taking part in a number of presentations and activities. Jocelynn Cruz with the Department of Public Health and Social Services said, "Some of these activities include dancing, art activities and we also have a physical therapist and yoga instructor to give some the seniors some techniques they can take home."

The event was put on by the Department of Public Health. May is also Senior Citizens Month.

