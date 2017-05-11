Decolonization commission chief will present to UN

The United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization will soon hear first-hand about the impact of a recent federal court ruling striking down Guam's self-determination plebiscite. A local representative will present an update at the group's annual meeting.

Guam Commission on Decolonization director Amanda Blas will deliver a speech on behalf of Governor Calvo. She will provide details of the District Court ruling in favor of plaintiff Dave Davis that held that a native-inhabitants only vote is discriminatory and a violation of the 14th Amendment. But Blas says she will also let the committee know that Guam is filing an appeal, and in the meantime, an education campaign continues.

"There have been a lot of forums from GCC and UOG and I want to commend them as well for putting this issue on the forefront, it's a big issue, and while the District Court may hinder the plebiscite it does not discourage us in education efforts," said Blas.

Guam is one of 17 on the UN's list of non-self governing territories. The special committee formed to promote self-determination efforts was established in 1960. While skeptics may question how effective it has been through the years, Blas defends Guam's participation in the annual meeting, saying, "This is definitely an opportunity to tell the rest of the world our story, and any opportunity for us to share our story and our fight in self determination is a great opportunity for us and this is one way that we can let our voices be heard."

Blas says Guam's statement will also outline the burden of unfunded federal mandates, and Washington's recently surfaced opposition to the Chamorro Land Trust Act.