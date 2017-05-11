Jessica Perez Jackson's art featured on UOG journal

Out of 143 submissions, 25 were selected for publishing in Storyboard 16, a University of Guam literary journal. Jessica Perez Jackson's artwork is featured on the cover. Her work has also been published in previous Storyboards.

She told KUAM News, "It's just a great way to get yourself out there and give yourself boost of self confidence wow people actually like what I'm writing or creating."

Storyboard 16 is a compilation of poetry, prose and visual art exploring culture and history of Guam and the greater Micronesian region. The University of Guam Press and the UOG Division of English and Applied Linguistics will be launching the journal on Friday from 6:00pm - 7:30pm at the English and Communications building atrium.