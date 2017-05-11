Robber hits Paradise Fitness in Tumon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Robber hits Paradise Fitness in Tumon

GPD has put a call out to the community for assistance. Police are looking for a man caught on camera after he broke into the Paradise Fitness in Tumon. The suspect, last seen wearing a sports jersey with the number 24, reportedly broke into the building just after 10pm on Sunday.

He stole cash from the register before taking off from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Crime stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).

  Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

  Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

  Firefighters ensure schools are ready for kids

