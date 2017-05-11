GHURA reacts to OPA audit

Workers apparently not doing their jobs. GHURA executive director Mike Duenas is responding to the annual audit released by the Office of Public Accountability this week.

Among the deficiencies listed include improper documentation, a failure to conduct annual inspections, erroneous use of flat rent in the calculations, and work orders not tracked or completed on time.

These are just a handful of more issues Duenas says they are already working to correct, saying, "The red flags are not surprising because we've had some turnover in management and critical positions like the housing specialist and there is a learning curve to be able to master the job. And what basically this is telling us we need to do a better job."

GHURA was also directed to improve how it manages it federal programs. Duenas adds corrective action has also been taken to ensure the agency doesn't slack off again.