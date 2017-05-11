Clean audit for Chamorro Affairs

The Department of Chamorro Affairs receives a clean opinion from the Guam OPA. Auditors reviewed the agency's finances for FY 2016, examining its management of the Guam Museum, Chamorro Village and last year's Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture. Starting with the museum, auditors noted all admission and other fees are being paid to its vendor in charge of managing the facility.

DCA was supposed to create an account for those monies to be deposited and used specifically for museum operations. The report states the vendor in FY2016 was paid $1.5 million from various appropriations, such as the tourist attraction fund. As for FESTPAC, a balance of $210,000 is outstanding to a contractor. The OPA is conducting a follow up audit of FESTPAC revenues and expenditures.

Meanwhile, Chamorro Village lease revenue saw an increase. Additionally, effective this month, the Chamorro Village will officially be transferred from DCA to the Guam Economic Development Authority.