Clean audit for Chamorro Affairs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Clean audit for Chamorro Affairs

Posted: Updated:

The Department of Chamorro Affairs receives a clean opinion from the Guam OPA. Auditors reviewed the agency's finances for FY 2016, examining its management of the Guam Museum, Chamorro Village and last year's Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture. Starting with the museum, auditors noted all admission and other fees are being paid to its vendor in charge of managing the facility.

DCA was supposed to create an account for those monies to be deposited and used specifically for museum operations. The report states the vendor in FY2016 was paid $1.5 million from various appropriations, such as the tourist attraction fund.  As for FESTPAC, a balance of $210,000 is outstanding to a contractor. The OPA is conducting a follow up audit of FESTPAC revenues and expenditures.

Meanwhile, Chamorro Village lease revenue saw an increase. Additionally, effective this month, the Chamorro Village will officially be transferred from DCA to the Guam Economic Development Authority.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Fact sheets outline tips for staying prepared for a missile attack

    Fact sheets outline tips for staying prepared for a missile attack

    The Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense has published a series of fact sheets outlining how to stay safe and prepare in the event of danger.

    More >>

    The Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense has published a series of fact sheets outlining how to stay safe and prepare in the event of danger.

    More >>

  • Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>
    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>

  • Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>
    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly