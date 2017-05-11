Police chief comments on Tenorio's gun

A police involved shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. That information Guam Police confirmed with KUAM today and just one day after we learned who owned the suspect's gun.

Police shot him multiple times. "Not speaking on behalf of the chief medical examiner, but in collaboration with his office and determining the results of the autopsy and where we are at this juncture of the investigation we have reclassified it to a homicide," said Police Chief JI Cruz. He confirmed the investigation has taken a turn.

That new detail of the autopsy for the gunman, Steven Seagraves, is now officially made public. The manner of death - a homicide. Cruz reserving to comment any further on the gunman's injuries for now.

This latest information comes the day after police and the Governor's Office confirmed who owned the gun Seagraves used during the shootout with police. "It took the Guam Police Department several days after the incident occurred," said the chief.

Several days until they learned the gun was actually the police department's, and reported stolen during a burglary incident more than 20 years ago from then-Police Officer 3 Ray Tenorio, the Lt. Governor of Guam. "Although it may appear on the surface are implications going back to then-Officer Tenorio, I will tell you that based on documents that we've seen, based on the criminal report initiated back in 1996 and the administrative report initiated back then, Officer Tenorio was given a letter of clearance."

Last month, Seagraves led police on a high speed chase from Barrigada to Dededo. Seagraves shooting at officers giving chase. The incident came to a deadly end on Chalan Langet in Dededo.

Now, investigators are keeping the gun as evidence and trying to track its path from the time it was taken to the moment it got in to Seagraves' hands.

"We are trying to determine where exactly and how Mr. Seagraves got the weapon and where did it come from," Cruz said. A determination that he says could also close the case on Tenorio's 1996 burglary complaint.

As for the two officers placed on administrative leave following the shooting, Chief Cruz says they are doing ok, and opted to take the full 20 days off. "At that point in time we will do an assessment on both those officers. If they are fit for duty after the 20 days then I will restore them back to full duty," he said.