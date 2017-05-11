Millions released in land dispute

Millions of dollars have been released in a 5-year-old land dispute case between the Government of Guam and the estate of Jose Martinez Torres. The case dates back to 2012, with GovGuam arguing that land sold by Torres' family for over $20 million actually belonged to the government.

A portion of the money was held by the court for several years, but was released in April after the government's attorney failed to argue that releasing the funds would cause irreparable monetary harm. Guam Ancestral Lands Commission legal counsel Nick Toft said, "That doesn't affect the prospects of winning or losing the civil case, what it affects is the difficulty of collections," he said. Ancestral Lands Commission Chairman Anthony Ada added, "He put a number out, he said 22 people 230 that's the only difference, instead of going after the estate, the AG's Office would have to collect it back from each of the different recipients."

The property in question is located in Dededo near Two Lovers Point. The commission expressed support for continuing efforts to recover money from the land dispute.