Shooter training at Andersen AFB - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Shooter training at Andersen AFB

Andersen Air Force Base Public Affairs Officer Captain Jessica Clark says the public should not be alarmed by reports of an active shooter at the base. She says an active shooter training exercise was held Thursday morning.

The exercise was meant to test readiness and training, and again was not an actual active shooter situation.

