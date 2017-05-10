Lou Leon Guerrero one step closer to gubernatorial run

Several have filed papers indicating their plans to run for the top seat at Adelup, but until today we're finally seeing an actual gubernatorial team emerge. According to organizational reports filed today it is one step closer to being official that former senator and Bank of Guam President Lou Leon Guerrero and Auto Spot Vice President Josh Tenorio are running for Governor and lieutenant governor of Guam in 2018.

So far they've received over $105,000 in cash contributions. Additionally listed as campaign treasurer is former senator Toni Sanford, Campaign Chairperson and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman and listed as deputy campaign chairperson is former DOI assistant secretary of insular affairs Tony Babauta. As we reported indicating they plan to run for Governor next year are Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio, former Governor Carl Gutierrez and Senator Frank Aguon, Jr.