Calvo shuts down two bills passed by Senators

Governor Eddie Calvo shot down two bills passed by Senators during their recent regular session.

Senator Tom Ada's Bill 58 was vetoed. The legislation proposed changing the process to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School and renovating dozens of other schools... this while the $100 million RFP remains on appeal for the second time by Core Tech International.

Meanwhile, the Governor also vetoed Senator Michael San Nicolas' Bill 23 which would have established operational continuity plans for each GovGuam agency.