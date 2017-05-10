Win for same-sex couple; both parent names to be on child's birth certificate

While same-sex marriage may be legal throughout the United States, same-sex couples still have plenty of hurdles ahead. For married couple Kim and Devidene Chargualaf, they had to take their gender discrimination case to court. Last year, the women welcomed a baby girl into the world through invitro fertilization. At issue - only Dev would be listed as a parent on the child's birth certificate. Attorney William Pesch represents the couple and made efforts to reach out to Public Health and the Attorney General's Office with no success. He was forced to take the case to court, which they ultimately won on Monday.

"We're very gratified that the government caved in and gave my clients what the law requires and that's that both of their names be on it," Pesch said.

Other states have laws that protect same-sex couples from gender discrimination. Pesch tells KUAM he hopes to work with Guam senators to do the same.