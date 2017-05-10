Gun used in Dededo shooting belonged to lieutenant governor

A new detail has been made public into last month's deadly police shootout in Dededo. The suspect, Steven Seagraves, led police on a chase before authorities took him down.

The chief of police when KUAM News asked about the gun the day of the shooting said the following:

Nick Delgado: You guys currently have the suspect's gun? Chief JI CRuz: We do have that. It has been confiscated as evidence relative this crime. Delgado: Do you know if it was registered under him? Cruz: That we are still taking a look at. We are not sure exactly who owns the fire or if its registered. Those are the things my criminal investigators are taking a look at.

That's right...the gun was issued to a former Guam police officer, an ex-cop we all now know as Guam Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio. Shot rang out from the gun KUAM confirms was owned and issued to Tenorio when he was on the force. And again used here when that April high speed chase between Steven Seagraves and responding officers ended on Chalen Langet in Dededo.

As we reported, Seagraves took police officers on a high speed chase starting outside the House of Liberty game room in Barrigada where officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. . During the chase, Seagraves shot repeatedly at officers before finally coming to a stop in a Dededo neighborhood. Seagraves died following the shootout.

Lieutenant Governor Tenorio responded to KUAM News, saying, "There was a firearm that was stolen more than 20 years ago. The incident was reported and all the required protocol was followed. It hadn't been found or returned in my remaining years at the department. I've just been told it has been recovered relative to a recent case. That saddens me but it doesn't necessarily surprise me because it was stolen and obviously not by law-abiding citizens."

Chief of Police JI Cruz told KUAM that GPD has looked into this, saying, "The weapon was stolen from then Officer Tenorio, over two-decades ago, in the course of a burglary. The matter was reported through the proper channels, and all measures were taken, as is the protocol, to recover the weapon. It was only recently recovered. GPD remains focused on bringing closure to the recent incident."

Seagraves, as we reported, has a criminal record. He was convicted in 2012, 2013 and in 2015 on multiple charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

It's unclear exactly how Seagraves got a hold of the gun. That is now another part of the police department's ongoing criminal investigation. An internal affairs investigation into how the officers responded is still underway, as well.

Also, investigators have yet to release the results of Seagraves' autopsy.

Lieutenant Governor Tenorio served 14 years on the force from 1983 to 1997. He currently overseas public safety on the island.