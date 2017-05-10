Airport cop indicted for 2016 shooting - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Airport cop indicted for 2016 shooting

It was a hot pursuit that ended in gunfire. Last June, a man operating a motorcycle led Guam Airport Police from Tiyan all the way to Harmon. Although KUAM files show the airport's investigation showed officers responded with appropriate force - an indictment handed down against one of the responding officers may show otherwise.

Nearly a year after the incident, 48-year-old Vincent R.Q. Castro faces felony aggravated assault charges, all with special allegations for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, as well as reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, the Guam Airport Police Officer was indicted by a superior court grand jury.

The victim, Joshua John Untalan Mesa, had led Guam Airport Police Officers on a high speed chase on a motorcycle from Tiyan to Harmon - where it ended - in gunfire. The officer fired at the suspect who then crashed along Adrian Sanchez Street. Mesa was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body. He was later released while the officers involved were placed on administrative leave but returned to work when they were cleared of wrongdoing.

According to the airport's investigation into the matter, the officers responded with appropriate use of force when the suspect placed the officers and others in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

According to Airport Marketing Administrator Rolenda Faasuamalie, Castro is still employed with GIAA police. Airport officials are in receipt of the indictment, but can make no further comment on the matter.

GIAA police chief Bob Camacho could not be reached as of newstime.

KUAM files show this wouldn't be Castro's first run in with the law. In 2007 he was charged with tampering public records, attempted theft of property and official misconduct which was dismissed and closed. He was later accused of stealing a passenger's wallet. KUAM files show he was terminated as airport police supervisor, but later rehired.

