Local agencies get trained on cyber security

You hear about it in the movies and in the news, but how credible is the cyber security threat to Guam? Whether you like it or not, cyber security plays a critical role in our daily lives.

For example, imagine how much information is stored in your phone, or your computer, and what would happen if that information was damaged, or even stolen.

Local statistics show the possibility of falling victim to a cyber crime may be more likely than you'd expect. "On Guam, specifically, there are 60 cyber security attacks a day," explained Jason Stamps, associate director of the University of Illinois at Chicago Center for Public Safety. He wrapped up a cyber security training with the Offices of Homeland Security and Civil Defense today.

"They're common and persistent - its everything from trying to steal critical information or influence an organization through hacking all the way down to just acting in a malicious ways," he added. "So whether you're in healthcare and you have healthcare records, whether you're a government organization and you have information relative to government processes and procedures in the event of a disaster or a malicious threat that's actualized, for all those reasons, we need to make sure that we really have a hardened cyber security stance so we can prevent those attacks if they happen, or recover and respond from them when they do."

The training was funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and catered to information technology and emergency management personnel from the Government of Guam, military, private, and non-profit organizations. However Stamps encourages everyone to become more aware of how cyber security affects them, and steps they can make to stay secure given the ever evolving threats.