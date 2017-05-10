Gun used by Steven Seagraves in shooting belonged to lieutenant governor

KUAM News has confirmed that the gun used by Steven Seagraves in last month’s shootout with police belonged to former police officer and current lieutenant governor of Guam, Ray Tenorio. Last month Seagraves took police officers on a high speed chase starting outside the House of Liberty game room in Barrigada and ending along Chalan Langet in Dededo. During the high speed pursuit, Seagraves shot repeatedly at officers before it ended in a shootout with police. Seagraves later died. The autopsy results have not been released.

KUAM received the following comment from the lieutenant governor: “There was a firearm that was stolen more than 20 years ago. The incident was reported and all the required protocol was followed. It hadn’t been found or returned in my remaining years at the department. I’ve just been told it has been recovered relative to a recent case. That saddens me but it doesn’t necessarily surprise me because it was stolen and obviously not by law-abiding citizens.”

Chief of Police JI Cruz told KUAM that GPD has looked into this, saying, "The weapon was stolen from then Officer Tenorio, over two-decades ago, in the course of a burglary. The matter was reported through the proper channels, and all measures were taken, as is the protocol, to recover the weapon. It was only recently recovered. GPD remains focused on bringing closure to the recent incident."

Seagraves as we reported has a criminal record. He was convicted in 2012, 2013 and in 2015 on multiple charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol.