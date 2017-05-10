Two caught shoplifting $2,000 worth of items at Macy's - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two caught shoplifting $2,000 worth of items at Macy's

They allegedly tried to leave the store without paying. Ligaya Dumapat and Jasmine Zafra were charged with retail theft as a third degree felony. On Tuesday, both women were seen by Macy's asset protection detectives entering a fitting room with an empty bag. The bag was visibly full upon exiting the room, which had only tags and hangers inside.

The stolen items valued over $2,000.

