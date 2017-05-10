Two caught shoplifting $2,000 worth of items at Macy's

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.More >>
A lot of developments surrounding the news out of North Korea. The governor's office putting out a fake message alert. It's been making its rounds on social media today.More >>
A call for prayers of peace. Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes asking all priests of our Archdiocese of Agana to offer prayers of peace during Masses at their different parishes this Sunday.More >>
These include preparing a family communication plan in place, safe meeting place, a basic emergency preparedness kit, and if a worst case scenario happens, residents should shelter in place.More >>
Another case of clergy sexual abuse filed today, this time, against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church.More >>
More bills related to Guam's students and their parents have been introduced. Bill 160 introduced by San Agustin, better computes Guam public school's makeup days and converts the Department of Education's mandatory 180 instructional days to 1,260 instructional hours.More >>
