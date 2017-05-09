Guam looking for liberation queen candidates - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam looking for liberation queen candidates

She's beautiful and humble, and more than just painting the parade route red, the 73rd Liberation Day Queen will also represent the island and its unique history. Interested applicants must apply to participate in the contest by this Friday, May 12, at 5PM.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera told KUAM News, "We do require that they be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2017, and that they do not turn 26 by that date as well land they must also have a US passport, in case they need to represent Guam as our ambassador."

All those vying for the title will be required to sell raffle tickets. This year's grand prize is $10,000. To learn more call 646-5211.

  • Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>
  • Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>
  • Head Start Program expanding

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

