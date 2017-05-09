Guam looking for liberation queen candidates

She's beautiful and humble, and more than just painting the parade route red, the 73rd Liberation Day Queen will also represent the island and its unique history. Interested applicants must apply to participate in the contest by this Friday, May 12, at 5PM.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera told KUAM News, "We do require that they be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2017, and that they do not turn 26 by that date as well land they must also have a US passport, in case they need to represent Guam as our ambassador."

All those vying for the title will be required to sell raffle tickets. This year's grand prize is $10,000. To learn more call 646-5211.