Man with Guam ties accidentally shot, killed in Columbus

A man with Guam ties is accidentally shot and killed in Columbus.

According to Ohio media reports, although the incident is being investigated as a homicide, no arrests have been made for the shooting death of 21-year-old Dean-Joaquin M. Peredo. The victim's father, Dean Peredo tells KUAM his son was an avid gun enthusiast and was cleaning the gun with a help of a friend. The gun accidentally went off resulting in a gunshot wound to Peredo's chest area.

"I'm at peace with it because I know my son and I'm not one to let this kid live with guilt, go through his life with guilt. I mean, my son was aware of what was going on and it was just a freak accident, ma'am," Peredo said. "When I bury my son when I cremate my son, I'm going to let him rest."

Peredo Jr. was only a baby when he was last on Guam. Rosaries are ongoing in Ohio with a viewing set for Thursday and cremation to follow.