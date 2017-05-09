Senators vote-down governor's tax refund bill

The tax refund bill is now dead. In a matter of minutes senators came out from the Committee of the Whole - the measure not getting the eight votes needed to pass.

"There are definite time periods in the year where monies are owed and we'd like to pay those up upfront rather than allowing for the cash flows to have those payments made," said Governor Eddie Calvo. The debate all starting in early April, as Governor Calvo then outlined his fiscal team's efforts to have tax refunds paid quicker through a $75 million line of credit.

The latest version - Bill 1 (1-S) going up for a vote during special session today, ultimately failing to pass the Guam Legislature.

Here's the breakdown:

Voting YES - Senators Frank Aguon Jr, Wil Castro, Fernando Esteves, Tommy Morrison, Louise Muna, and Dennis Rodriguez Jr and Joe San Agustin

Voting NO - Senators Tom Ada, Regine Lee, Mike San Nicolas, Mary Torres, Speaker BJ Cruz, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje,

Senators Telena Nelson and Jim Espaldon were excused from voting...Espaldon disclosing a conflict of interest.

The outcome is disturbing for some in the community. Marcos DeVera said, "They should prioritize their people and they need to make the people happy," while Frank Camacho added, "The government needs to do a better job of trying to determine setting money aside and planning for those kinds of liabilities."

Governor Calvo expressed his disappointment stating he is saddened about what this means for those who are in dire need of their refunds. BBMR deputy director Lester Carlson said, "I thought there was a good chance the people's pleas would be addressed and when we broke it down into very simple terms of the fact that there were 53,000 people filed and processed 13,000 and that leaves 40,000 trying to help and I think the fundamental function of government was denied to people."

The TRAN would be repaid by Section 30 revenue. But with so many financial uncertainties looming such as the pledge of section 30 monies for war claims, the impact of president Trump's tax plans and discrepancies with the proposed FY18 budget, Speaker BJ Cruz says he could not support a new debt sentence for Guam.

And reacting, Speaker BJ Cruz reacted, stating, "My colleagues acknowledged that $55 million in Section 30 monies can't make a $63 million balloon payment. While the governor may challenge the Office of Insular Affair's interpretation of the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition act, I could not ignore the evidence in front of me."

While Bill 1-s was defeated Adelup confirms they are already looking for ways to resurrect efforts to get tax refunds out quicker.

Reacting, Cruz added, "We also need to acknowledge that, as we start the FY18 budget season, the Governor's budget is now in a $10 million hole, our education agencies won't get the prior year cash they are owed, and no one knows what impact the Trump tax plans will have on government revenue. With all these uncertainties, I could not support a new debt sentence for Guam."

Senator Michael San Nicolas who opposed the bill from day one states, "Congresswoman Bordallo's clarification with the Department of Treasury made it clear that Governor Calvo would not have enough money to pay his Tax Revenue Anticipation Note because the tax revenue we are now anticipating is much less than he thought

Bordallo's office issued a response stating, The Office of Insular Affairs has indicated that the level of Section 30 funds attributable to Fiscal Year 2014 is $68,603,100, which is based on certifications from the Treasury Department.

Carlson added, "There has been no communication with the Governor's Office, so we were left in the dark. It is a profound effect very shortly and I think and call upon legislature to join us in being able to avert a financial issue by all means we never knew we have to address. I'm just astounded by what's going on."