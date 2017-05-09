Man, 23, charged with trying to kill cop - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man, 23, charged with trying to kill cop

A 23-year-old man is arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted aggravated assault, and assault on a police officer, all as felonies. Daniel Aquino Quinata was near the scene of a reported burglary when he was approached by police.

He allegedly attempted to hit the officer with his car while fleeing from the scene. A chase ensued and ended on foot. Court documents state officers were forced to use open-palm body strikes on Quinata who continued to give struggle.

Once in handcuffs, Quinata allegedly threw himself on one of the officers who fell over and sustained minor injuries.

Bail was set at $100,000.

