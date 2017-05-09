More legislation put forth to fix Sanchez High - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More legislation put forth to fix Sanchez High

Posted: Updated:

Just as the community takes action to push repair forward, another piece of legislation was introduced in an effort to provide emergency relief to the Home of the Sharks.

It's the quick fix education officials have been pleading for. Bill 87 would transfer $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to the Guam Department of Education to fund immediate repairs needed to keep simon sanchez high school afloat for the next two years.

The bill was introduced by Senators Joe San Agustin and Dennis Rodriguez on Monday. San Agustin explained, "It's about assisting the Guam Department of Education in repairing the five critical areas at Simon Sanchez."

While education officials requested for $1 million to keep the school open and avoid double-session, San Agustin hopes the money first identified by Senators Michael San Nicolas and Telena Nelson will be a start. He said, "They wanted $172,000 for exterior painting, whereas we identified repairing nine classrooms at $243,000, I think that's a higher priority than painting right. We identified restore rooms 310 and 311, that's $6,000, that's an easy one, compared to putting a mesh wire in the louver system or fixing up a roll up door if you take a snapshot of this listing, you're gonna find some areas that are not as important as the areas we've identified."

San Agustin said the measure has support both from school administration and Superintendent Jon Fernandez. If the funding is approved by the legislature, education officials have discussed the possibility of requesting an emergency declaration to push the repairs through as quickly. However, aside from the 5 critical areas Bill 87 addresses, Simon Sanchez High School also has outstanding public health violations including continued violations over exterior painting, and now, demerits over leaking roofs.

Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane said, "It's a positive move, even though it's not enough at least it's a start."

