Mayor Matanane continues to distribute anti-appeal petition

Mayor Matanane continues to distribute anti-appeal petition

Posted: Updated:

Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane continues to circulate a petition against the latest appeal on the $100 million project to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. The one day hearing to discuss the appeal by interested bidder CoreTech International ended Monday, and is now under review by the Public Auditor.

However Mayor Matanane said the delay has gone on long enough, noting, "I'm in the process of getting as much signatures as I can from the parents the faculty, if they're willing to sign, and the students 20 when I think I have enough signatures, we're gonna do a protest, and I'm thinking we're gonna do it in front of CoreTech's office."

Matanane said he's hoping the process can finally move forward. For information about the petition you can contact 633-3001.

