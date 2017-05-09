18-year-old accused of rape says sex was consensual

An 18-year-old man is behind bars accused of rape. Court documents state the 17-year-old girl was walking home near the Apra Reservoir in Santa Rita when she encountered Joseph Swain, a boy she knew from school.

Swain gave her alcohol and started kissing her which she asked him to stop. The girl then lost consciousness and woke up with Swain on top having sex with her without her consent.

When interviewed by police, he stated the sex was consensual.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash.