18-year-old accused of rape says sex was consensual - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

18-year-old accused of rape says sex was consensual

Posted: Updated:

An 18-year-old man is behind bars accused of rape. Court documents state the 17-year-old girl was walking home near the Apra Reservoir in Santa Rita when she encountered Joseph Swain, a boy she knew from school.

Swain gave her alcohol and started kissing her which she asked him to stop. The girl then lost consciousness and woke up with Swain on top having sex with her without her consent.

When interviewed by police, he stated the sex was consensual.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Residents can stay safe by staying prepared

    Residents can stay safe by staying prepared

    These include preparing a family communication plan in place, safe meeting place, a basic emergency preparedness kit, and if a worst case scenario happens, residents should shelter in place.

    More >>

    These include preparing a family communication plan in place, safe meeting place, a basic emergency preparedness kit, and if a worst case scenario happens, residents should shelter in place.

    More >>

  • Clergy sexual abuse case filed against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church

    Clergy sexual abuse case filed against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church

    Clergy sexual abuse case filed against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church

    Another case of clergy sexual abuse filed today, this time, against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church. 

    More >>

    Another case of clergy sexual abuse filed today, this time, against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church. 

    More >>

  • New legislation proposed for school calendars, GovGuam paid leave

    New legislation proposed for school calendars, GovGuam paid leave

    More bills related to Guam's students and their parents have been introduced. Bill 160 introduced by San Agustin, better computes Guam public school's makeup days and converts the Department of Education's mandatory 180 instructional days to 1,260 instructional hours.

    More >>

    More bills related to Guam's students and their parents have been introduced. Bill 160 introduced by San Agustin, better computes Guam public school's makeup days and converts the Department of Education's mandatory 180 instructional days to 1,260 instructional hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly