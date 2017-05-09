David Lujan could be disqualified as Smith's attorney; hearing set for Thursday

His client faces nearly 60 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property, but it's attorney David Lujan who's on the hot seat. As reported, Mark Smith is accused of profiting from the Section 8 program as a landlord while simultaneously serving as GHURA's legal counsel.

At issue, however, is Lujan's former role as GHURA legal counsel and potential conflicts ahead in trial. In his most recent filing, Lujan calls the government's motion to disqualify him as Smith's attorney "much ado about nothing." Even if the government called on GHURA officials to testify, he's unlikely to know them because his contract with the agency ended years ago and those officials are either deceased or no longer with GHURA. A hearing on the issue is set for Thursday.