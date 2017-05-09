Longtime Sugar Plum Tree coordinator Kathy Kernaghan says adios to Guam

She is one of the organizers behind a holiday season project that has provided thousands of gifts to needy children over the years. While the program will continue, one of its biggest supporters is leaving this place she loves in order to be closer to family.

Kathy Kernaghan is well-known as one of the long-time coordinators of the Sugar Plum Tree project which provides Christmas gifts to needy children. She was drawn to the program from the very beginning, when it was started on Guam in 1984 by her friend Karen Klein. "Because I thought it was really important that my children know that Christmas is about everybody else not necessarily only them. And that there were children in the world who were less fortunate than they were," she recalled.

By 1997 she was running the program. "It was a wonderful opportunity for me, I felt very passionate about the program and through the years we grew it," said Kernaghan. "The biggest part of it was, is that it was completely 100 percent supported by the community. And so we were, at the sugar plum tree we were more like facilitators."

Kathy ran it for 17 years, before stepping away about a year ago. She and husband Tim, a wholesaling executive are moving to Baja, Mexico to be closer when their first grandchild is born. The two met here in 1975. She arrived as a flight attendant for the old Continental Air Micronesia, he was in the Navy. They married and raised two daughters in Guam. What will they miss most about their home of 42 years?

"Everything about the way people live here, and the way families respect each other. I'm going to cry, I haven't gotten teary yet about leaving, but um, yeah, it's everything, Guam is good. Guam is really good. And I'm going to miss all of that," she said, gratefully.