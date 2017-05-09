Rulings expected for motions in Ehlert trial

Longtime University of Guam professor Michael Ehlert may be scheduled for a summer trial, but that's dependent on how the court rules on defense's motion to dismiss the indictments against him. In court on Tuesday, defense argued that prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors.

Although prosecutors went back to a grand jury and reportedly presented such evidence which resulted in a superseding indictment, defense says they reserve further argument until they obtain the audio disc of grand jury proceedings. Defense is also anticipated to file supplemental documents, including memos from University of Guam leadership relative to criminal sexual conduct complaints against a staffer.

As reported, Ehlert stands accused of sexually assaulting three females at a Halloween party at his residence.

A follow up hearing is set for June 13 while trial is scheduled for July 12.