60th alleged victim files suit against church

He marks the 60th plaintiff to sue the church for clergy sex abuse. Represented by attorney David Lujan and filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday, 43-year-old "C.C." alleges he was sexually molested by Father Andrew Mannetta of Santa Terisita Church in Mangilao.

During one of the sleepovers at the rectory for altar boys, the priest put his finger in the boy's mouth while putting his other hand in the boy's pants. C.C. began to cry, but the priest told him "big boys don't cry." C.C. was around 8 to 10 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

He's suing for $5 million in damages.

