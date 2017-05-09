OPA audit details GHURA operations

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority needs to improve how it manages its federal programs. That was crystal clear in an audit released today by the Guam Office of Public Accountability. Auditors reviewed the agency's finances for last fiscal year and there were several significant deficiencies involving multiple federal programs.

Matter of fact in the alleged fraud case involving the agency's former legal counsel Mark Smith, auditors noted that in FY2015 the feds recommended GHURA repay $578,000 for conflict of interest instances involving him.

According to the OPA report, from July 2015 to May 2016 GHURA was served a total of eighteen federal subpoenas, the nature of which were related to potential conflicts of interest with its former legal counsel. Federal and local investigators also served GHURA with a search warrant.

Additionally, the report noted that GHURA might also have to repay $1.4 million in funds that were not used for construction of a new building for the agency.