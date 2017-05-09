OPA audit details GHURA operations - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

OPA audit details GHURA operations

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority needs to improve how it manages its federal programs. That was crystal clear in an audit released today by the Guam Office of Public Accountability. Auditors reviewed the agency's finances for last fiscal year and there were several significant deficiencies involving multiple federal programs.

Matter of fact in the alleged fraud case involving the agency's former legal counsel Mark Smith, auditors noted that in FY2015 the feds recommended GHURA repay $578,000 for conflict of interest instances involving him.

According to the OPA report, from July 2015 to May 2016 GHURA was served a total of eighteen federal subpoenas, the nature of which were related to potential conflicts of interest with its former legal counsel. Federal and local investigators also served GHURA with a search warrant.

Additionally, the report noted that GHURA might also have to repay $1.4 million in funds that were not used for construction of a new building for the agency.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Residents can stay safe by staying prepared

    Residents can stay safe by staying prepared

    These include preparing a family communication plan in place, safe meeting place, a basic emergency preparedness kit, and if a worst case scenario happens, residents should shelter in place.

    More >>

    These include preparing a family communication plan in place, safe meeting place, a basic emergency preparedness kit, and if a worst case scenario happens, residents should shelter in place.

    More >>

  • Clergy sexual abuse case filed against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church

    Clergy sexual abuse case filed against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church

    Clergy sexual abuse case filed against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church

    Another case of clergy sexual abuse filed today, this time, against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church. 

    More >>

    Another case of clergy sexual abuse filed today, this time, against Brother Vernon T. Kamiaz of Agana Heights Church. 

    More >>

  • New legislation proposed for school calendars, GovGuam paid leave

    New legislation proposed for school calendars, GovGuam paid leave

    More bills related to Guam's students and their parents have been introduced. Bill 160 introduced by San Agustin, better computes Guam public school's makeup days and converts the Department of Education's mandatory 180 instructional days to 1,260 instructional hours.

    More >>

    More bills related to Guam's students and their parents have been introduced. Bill 160 introduced by San Agustin, better computes Guam public school's makeup days and converts the Department of Education's mandatory 180 instructional days to 1,260 instructional hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly