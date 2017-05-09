AG objects to Dave Davis' legal fee request - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

AG objects to Dave Davis' legal fee request

The Attorney General's Office has filed its objection to the almost $1 million in attorney fees Dave Davis is requesting.  This is the federal lawsuit in which District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood ruled that Guam's Chamorro-only vote and plebiscite law is unconstitutional.

The AG's Office asks the court to reject the plaintiff's request and make an award of reasonable compensation for the amount of work reasonably done in the case. Although Davis is entitled to retain special interest lawyers from Washington DC, the AG's Office argues he is not entitled to have Guam pay extraordinary legal fees charged by them.

Additionally the AG's Office argues Guam should not be forced to pay for Davis' army of attorneys, business class air fare and expert fees.

