Two more Apuron accusers met with Vatican in Hawaii

Two more Archbishop Anthony Apuron accusers meet with Vatican officials. Over the weekend in Hawaii, Roy Quintanilla and Roland Sondia met with the Tribunal, the group tasked with investigating Apuron as part of his ongoing canonical trial in Rome.

"The whole process took about two hours and I met with Cardinal Burke, Father Wachs, Father Conn, and there were two other individuals," Sondia said. "It was a tremendous weight taken off, a lot of burden taken off my shoulders actually sharing it with the tribunal."

Sondia is confident his testimony will result in a guilty verdict against Apuron and he remains hopeful it will also result in Apuron to be defrocked. Sondia tells KUAM, Vatican officials state we could see results from the canonical trial as early as the summer months.