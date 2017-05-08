Storeowner shown leniency in federal court for synthetic drug

Other stores were searched. Other stores had spice seized from their shelves. But only defendant Max Myong Ahn was charged and sentenced. Ahn marks the first and only federal spice case in Guam's history.

On Monday, with the help of a Korean interpreter, he begged the court for mercy explaining "I didn't know it was going to be this much trouble. When I purchased it, it was legal, but all of a sudden it became illegal."

That sentiment was consistent throughout today's sentencing hearing - that there are a lot of unknowns on the drug which isn't even covered in federal sentencing guidelines.

So what is spice? It's a close relative to marijuana thanks to THC, a mind altering ingredient. While it's sometimes marketed as fake weed or a legal alternative to weed, it's not and it's affects are unpredictable and can be more powerful than the real stuff.

In Ahn's case, the spice on his shelf was enough to make a 16-year-old girl pass out. The minor had her adult sibling purchase spice from one of his two storefronts and she was hospitalized. Fortunately, the girl made a full recovery with no long-term damage.

According to prosecutor Clyde Lemons, federal agents were able to make two undercover buys from his shops as well as other shops who were also selling the items. But unlike other retailers, Ahn didn't take the warning resulting in federal charges. He ultimately pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of the Mail to Facilitate the Distribution of Controlled Substance Analogues.

He was sentenced to five years probation, with the first year to be spent in home detention. As for restitution, he'll be forced to pay the minor girl's 600-dollar medical bill. Already Ahn has forfeited the 129-thousand dollars in cash that was seized from his stores.

Unlike other drugs, spice is cheap - only 10 to 20 dollars per gram. According to the U.S Attorney's Office, thanks to a public awareness campaign, there have been no other sales of spice on Guam to date.