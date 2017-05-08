Senators grill administration over Calvo's tax refund plan

One by one, Guam senators called on the Calvo Administration's fiscal team to explain Bill 1-S, which would authorize the issuance of general obligation tax and revenue anticipation notes, ultimately, getting tax refunds paid out sooner. Minutes into special session, some expressed concern about potential risks this measure would include.

Senator Mary Torres said, "I am having very serious considerations in wanting to support issuing tax refunds immediately when all we are yielding under a best case scenario is under $50,000." DOA director Christine Baleto answered, "Some folks cannot wait. We don't hear a lot of people asking about the interest, they are asking about their money now for their medical bills, their problems are not waiting for the government to have money and that's what's been happening."

Others like Senator Regine Biscoe Lee asking about the alternative, saying, "If this bill does not pass will the government be able to meet its obligations to pay taxes?" with Baleto saying, "Definitely, they are going to get paid and they are going to get paid by September. The payment of the TRAN is based on what we would have paid out in refund. That was the whole premise in doing this is to say that our people need their money quicker."

Senator Tommy Morrison shared his support for the ongoing efforts to get the refunds to the people. "It is safe to say that we are not creating new debt?" Baleto said, "That is an accurate statement. Our debt is to the people. We are going to accrue on the amounts owed to our people. We are simply moving that money to a bank, getting less interest and paying our people out quicker. That's the bottom line. There are no tricks."

The discussion follows a series of public hearings. Heartfelt testimony by those in the territory who need their money now. Though it was not part of the discussion, Speaker BJ Cruz has picked apart at the governor's bill saying he doesn't support it adding that its passage may pose negative impacts to GovGuam's financial health.

He since drafted a substitute version that would limit the authorized borrowing to Fiscal Year 2018 only, reduce the amount to be borrowed from $75 million to $40 million, along with removes the debt ceiling increase, as he states Guam law requires that such act be considered in separate legislation.

In response, Adelup saying to the speaker, "Your substitute bill does nothing to help: It merely reduces the amount we'll be able to pay and delays the payments to next year. this hypocrisy uses the same tool we suggested - but again fails to get people their tax refunds sooner."

Lawmakers will reconvene for another round of questioning with fiscal team around 9:30 am tomorrow.