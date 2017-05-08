Senators grill administration over Calvo's tax refund plan - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senators grill administration over Calvo's tax refund plan

Posted: Updated:

One by one, Guam senators called on the Calvo Administration's fiscal team to explain Bill 1-S, which would authorize the issuance of general obligation tax and revenue anticipation notes, ultimately, getting tax refunds paid out sooner. Minutes into special session, some expressed concern about potential risks this measure would include.

Senator Mary Torres said, "I am having very serious considerations in wanting to support issuing tax refunds immediately when all we are yielding under a best case scenario is under $50,000." DOA director Christine Baleto answered, "Some folks cannot wait. We don't hear a lot of people asking about the interest, they are asking about their money now for their medical bills, their problems are not waiting for the government to have money and that's what's been happening."

Others like Senator Regine Biscoe Lee asking about the alternative, saying, "If this bill does not pass will the government be able to meet its obligations to pay taxes?" with Baleto saying, "Definitely, they are going to get paid and they are going to get paid by September. The payment of the TRAN is based on what we would have paid out in refund. That was the whole premise in doing this is to say that our people need their money quicker."

Senator Tommy Morrison shared his support for the ongoing efforts to get the refunds to the people. "It is safe to say that we are not creating new debt?" Baleto said, "That is an accurate statement. Our debt is to the people. We are going to accrue on the amounts owed to our people. We are simply moving that money to a bank, getting less interest and paying our people out quicker. That's the bottom line. There are no tricks."

The discussion follows a series of public hearings. Heartfelt testimony by those in the territory who need their money now. Though it was not part of the discussion, Speaker BJ Cruz has picked apart at the governor's bill  saying he doesn't support it adding that its passage may pose negative impacts to GovGuam's financial health.

He since drafted a substitute version that would limit the authorized borrowing to Fiscal Year 2018 only, reduce the amount to be borrowed from $75 million to $40 million, along with removes the debt ceiling increase, as he states Guam law requires that such act be considered in separate legislation.

In response, Adelup saying to the speaker, "Your substitute bill does nothing to help: It merely  reduces the amount we'll be able to pay and  delays the payments to next year.  this  hypocrisy uses the  same tool we suggested - but again  fails to get people their tax refunds sooner."

Lawmakers will reconvene for another round of questioning with fiscal team around 9:30 am  tomorrow.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>
    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>

  • Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

  • Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly