Payless opens new Payless ONE locale in Dededo

Payless Markets opened their new Payless ONE over the weekend. Located next to the Dededo Payless the new store is described as an all-in-one center for natural and organic foods and products, it includes a SuperDrug, and an eduKitchen which is a multi-purpose activity center for health and environmental education.

The new Payless ONE store is in keeping with Payless Markets recently renewed mission statement promising to provide the best value of fresh, quality products packaged into an exciting food shopping destination, to build their family of valued and impassioned employees, and care for the community.