GU Self Storage delivers safe, secure facilities

GU Self Storage has officially opened its doors. With 270 storage units ranging from 5-x-5 to 10-x-25, GU Self Storage offers many options for self storage in a climate-controlled ultra-secure facility.

GU Self Storage is located in Harmon next to McDonald's and is offering a special rate of $1 rental for the month of May. pic.twitter.com/aynzPm7Ios — KUAM News (@kuamnews) May 6, 2017

An onsite partnership with Mail Hub also offers complete postal and office services for small and large businesses or individuals looking to use the state-of-the-art conference room or workstation. GU Self Storage is located in Harmon next to McDonald's and is offering a special rate of $1 rental for the month of May.