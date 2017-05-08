Doctors getting harder and harder to recruit for GovGuam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Doctors getting harder and harder to recruit for GovGuam

Posted: Updated:

The healthcare shortage may be an islandwide issue, but it is particularly hard-hitting at public institutions that lack the funds to recruit much-needed doctors.

"We are medically underserved," said James Gillan. "We actually get a rating from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, and we know that we don't have enough physicians for the population." The Department of Public Health and social services director said two big issues impacting the physician shortage at his agency includes lagging pay and lengthy recruitment. "We can find physicians that are willing to work with us in a public health setting. We don't pay them enough, so we have to pay them a competitive salary," he said.

Gillan hopes the legislature and administration will be able to find resources that can help address the lagging pay-scale. Until then, recruitment will continue to be a challenge. "We have over 56,000 people who at any time can access our community health centers, we could probably use five more or six more physicians. But again, we also need some who are willing to do more of the specialties - we can get pediatricians, we can get primary care doctors, but we have an older population, so we need internal care practitioners, and then we need those specialties like infectious disease," he said.

Having these specialties on hand is essential considering the island's recent struggle with diseases including multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis. In addition to lagging pay, he said lengthy recruitment is another issue that needs to be addressed. He wrote to the Department of Administration seeking ways to streamline the government recruitment process, which can sometimes take up to a year.

"It's been a problem and it's not anyone's fault, but we have to figure out how to get this process moving faster," he added.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>
    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>

  • Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

  • Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly