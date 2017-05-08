After Sanchez, GW is on priority list - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

After Sanchez, GW is on priority list

Posted: Updated:

While the $100 million project to renovate Simon Sanchez High School and several other schools has been at the forefront, what became clear at an appeal hearing before the Office of Public Accountability today is that another dilapidated campus - George Washington High School - stands to lose millions with the current appeal.

During today's hearing it was revealed that after Sanchez, GW would be next on the list.

Assistant Attorney General Tom Keeler and DPW deputy director Felix Benavente dialogued, saying, "So is it safe to say that the Department of Education has said it believes GW will be the next priority? That's correct. Have they indicated how much funding will be needed for George Washington? In conversation, possibly the balance of the amount in the original RFP."

However repairs to the Mangilao campus - estimated to cost the remainder of the 100 million dollar procurement - may be off the table after the Department of Public Works agreed to remove the procurement of repairs for 34 other schools to a separate procurement to alleviate concerns raised by appellant CoreTech International.

Despite these concessions, both CTI and DPW have failed to reach agreement, with CTI alleging DPW violated procurement law.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>
    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>

  • Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

  • Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly