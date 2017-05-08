After Sanchez, GW is on priority list

While the $100 million project to renovate Simon Sanchez High School and several other schools has been at the forefront, what became clear at an appeal hearing before the Office of Public Accountability today is that another dilapidated campus - George Washington High School - stands to lose millions with the current appeal.

During today's hearing it was revealed that after Sanchez, GW would be next on the list.

Assistant Attorney General Tom Keeler and DPW deputy director Felix Benavente dialogued, saying, "So is it safe to say that the Department of Education has said it believes GW will be the next priority? That's correct. Have they indicated how much funding will be needed for George Washington? In conversation, possibly the balance of the amount in the original RFP."

However repairs to the Mangilao campus - estimated to cost the remainder of the 100 million dollar procurement - may be off the table after the Department of Public Works agreed to remove the procurement of repairs for 34 other schools to a separate procurement to alleviate concerns raised by appellant CoreTech International.

Despite these concessions, both CTI and DPW have failed to reach agreement, with CTI alleging DPW violated procurement law.