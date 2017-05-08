"Mr. Tourism" Bert Unpingco passes away at 83

One of the pioneers of the local visitor industry, Bert Unpingco, has passed away. He was known as Guam's "Mr. Tourism," who served as the very first General Manager of the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Current GVB President and CEO Nate Denight says they are saddened by Unpingco's passing. He described him as a great ambassador for Guam tourism who he had many long talks with about the history of Guam tourism. "I'm going to really miss those conversations. On a personal note, and so many here, people at the bureau are still were working under him when he was the GM so, just a lot of strong ties between him and the bureau. And our condolences go out to his family," he said.

Unpingco was with GVB from the beginning, in 1970. Among his innovations was the Welcome all visitors enthusiastically, or Wave program. He was always a strong advocate for getting the local community involved and invested in tourism. In a 2011 interview, he told KUAM News, "If we are to succeed in tourism, number one, we have to encourage people to know and see what is there to do in guam. Number two we have to be really proud of our island, a tropical island paradise."

Mr. Guam tourism, Norbert "Bert" Reyes Unpingco was 83.