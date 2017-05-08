"Mr. Tourism" Bert Unpingco passes away at 83

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.More >>
The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.More >>
Guam congressional delegate Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo was quick to respond after North Korea threat of the possibility of launching a missile towards Guam. She wrote, "North Korea's most recent threat to target Guam is dangerous and it further heightens tensions in our region.More >>
Guam congressional delegate Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo was quick to respond after North Korea threat of the possibility of launching a missile towards Guam. She wrote, "North Korea's most recent threat to target Guam is dangerous and it further heightens tensions in our region.More >>
We've got a huge slate of NFL action for you this season, with 25 games being broadcast live for Sunday Night Football on KUAM-TV8 and Thursday Night Football from KUAM-TV11. Bookmark our schedule so you, your friends ad your fantasy league don't miss a snap!More >>
We've got a huge slate of NFL action for you this season, with 25 games being broadcast live for Sunday Night Football on KUAM-TV8 and Thursday Night Football from KUAM-TV11. Bookmark our schedule so you, your friends ad your fantasy league don't miss a snap!More >>
Former GPD colonel Mark Charfauros pleaded not guilty during his arraignment this morning. He is facing charges of Obstructing Governmental Functions and Official Misconduct, both as misdemeanors.More >>
Former GPD colonel Mark Charfauros pleaded not guilty during his arraignment this morning. He is facing charges of Obstructing Governmental Functions and Official Misconduct, both as misdemeanors.More >>
The Guam Fire Department responded to drowning reported in Tumon today.More >>
The Guam Fire Department responded to drowning reported in Tumon today.More >>
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), our federal and military partners, continue to monitor the recent events surrounding North Korea and their threatening actions.More >>
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), our federal and military partners, continue to monitor the recent events surrounding North Korea and their threatening actions.More >>
While Guam takes center stage in the war of words between the United States and North Korea, local leaders are preparing a statement. Island residents are waking up to world news that North Korea is looking at the possibility of launching a missile aimed at Guam.More >>
While Guam takes center stage in the war of words between the United States and North Korea, local leaders are preparing a statement. Island residents are waking up to world news that North Korea is looking at the possibility of launching a missile aimed at Guam.More >>