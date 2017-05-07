Deal possible for GovGuam staffer who dealt drugs at work - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Deal possible for GovGuam staffer who dealt drugs at work

It appears a deal is on the table for a former Public Health employee accused of dealing drugs out of her workplace. In court on Monday, parties noted a plea agreement is being negotiated for Vera Del Rosario. Del Rosario worked for the Women Infants and Children Division.

She was arrested last year after drugs and explosives were found in her office, her home, and in her car. The court acknowledged that Del Rosario has been accountable and testing negative in her drug tests.

In the event a deal isn't reached, trial was set for October 11 with a return date set for May 25.

