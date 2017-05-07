Another Guam Guard soldier pleads guilty to recruitment fraud - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another Guam Guard soldier pleads guilty to recruitment fraud

Posted:

Another Guam Army National Guard member pleads guilty to theft of government property. Between 2008 and 2010, Danica Ann C. Damian fraudulently obtained $8,000 in recruitment bonuses she wasn't entitled to. According to court documents, she falsely claimed she was responsible for referring four potential soldiers to enlist.

Although the Guard Recruitment Assistance Program or GRAP was intended to boost numbers, it was axed due to evidence of fraud. Damian is just one of many local soldiers who've been convicted with more anticipated to follow as part of a national crackdown on those who abused the program.

Damian faces up to 10 years behind bars.

