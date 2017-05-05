Final public hearing on TRAN underway

The third and final public hearing on the Governor's Tax Revenue Anticipation Note, or TRAN bill, is underway. Adelup is looking to obtain a $75 million line of credit to speed up the payment of tax refunds. A TRAN is issued by states or municipalities to finance current operations before tax revenues are received. When the issuer collects the taxes, the proceeds are then used to retire debt.

Senator Mike San Nicolas commented, “But the reality is, is that the law says that you're supposed to be depositing a percentage of the tax revenue and you’re not,” to which Department of Administration Director Christine Baleto responded, “The law also says that we have to pay our employees on time. Your budget law says that I have to make allocations to all these different agencies so all these laws are competing for the same resources.”

“So now you're asking us to add another law on top of that to do a balloon payment on the cash advance,” San Nicolas said.

Baleto replied saying, “What we’re asking is to help the people get their money in advance.”

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje, meanwhile, is looking for something to be added into the bill to show a good faith permanent solution to paying out tax refunds.